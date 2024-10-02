Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.31

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 222 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 836.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,915,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 58,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 74,491 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.