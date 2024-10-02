Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.53

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.53 and last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 6952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.07.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.4 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.