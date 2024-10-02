Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.53

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $83.53 and last traded at $82.83, with a volume of 6952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.07.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,793,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,457,000 after acquiring an additional 142,895 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after purchasing an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,264,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after purchasing an additional 149,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,207,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,473,000 after buying an additional 50,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,043,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,930,000 after buying an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.