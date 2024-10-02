Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.74

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.74 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4,912.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 214.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

