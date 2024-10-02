Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.42

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 240887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHCR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sharecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.43 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sharecare from $1.00 to $1.43 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sharecare

Sharecare Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $514.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 22.81% and a negative net margin of 33.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Arnold sold 177,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $244,377.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,790,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,610,760.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sharecare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sharecare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

(Get Free Report)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.