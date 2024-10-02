Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.40

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 37223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $895.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.18.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. The company had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. Prothena’s revenue for the quarter was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Prothena by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 193,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 59.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,560,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,198,000 after acquiring an additional 464,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Prothena by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in Prothena by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

