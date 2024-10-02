Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.91

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $77.91 and last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 500759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on LINE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.63.

Get Lineage alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LINE

Lineage Price Performance

Lineage Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s payout ratio is -11.12%.

Insider Transactions at Lineage

In other Lineage news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,668. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lineage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.