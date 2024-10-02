Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.40

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.40, with a volume of 801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.55.

Several research analysts have commented on FTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th.

Fortis Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 106.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,477,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,263,000 after buying an additional 4,924,031 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fortis by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,071,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,728 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortis by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,653,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,154,000 after purchasing an additional 818,835 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,142,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,259,000 after purchasing an additional 512,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,842,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,107,000 after purchasing an additional 421,120 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

