iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Hits New 52-Week High at $32.96

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.96 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 5062515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $143,233,000. Natixis lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 37,868.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,166,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,051,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,366,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,619.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 350,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 341,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

