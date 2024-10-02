Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.03

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.03 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 50514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.38.

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 47.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the second quarter valued at $390,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

