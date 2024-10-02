Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.52

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 181329 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ready Capital in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ready Capital from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Ready Capital Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.19). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $234.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 428,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,163,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,429,000 after purchasing an additional 735,949 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

