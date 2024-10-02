Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.53 and last traded at C$16.74. 61,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,387,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Hut 8 Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.47.

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.14. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a net margin of 102.21%. The business had revenue of C$48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.06 million. Analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post 0.5606973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

