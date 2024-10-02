Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.53 and last traded at C$16.74. 61,105 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,387,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.69.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUT
Hut 8 Stock Performance
Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.14. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 122.68% and a net margin of 102.21%. The business had revenue of C$48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.06 million. Analysts predict that Hut 8 Corp. will post 0.5606973 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hut 8
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Why Lennar Stock Could Be the Best Play in the Housing Market
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Energy Stocks Fueling the AI Datacenter Boom
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Will Marinus Pharmaceuticals Be the Next Big Winner in Biotech?
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.