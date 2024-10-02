GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $43.61

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 29299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on GeneDx from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GeneDx in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

GeneDx Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other GeneDx news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $1,724,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GeneDx news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $72,245.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,127. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 679,786 shares of company stock valued at $22,385,961 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GeneDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 20.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeneDx Company Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

