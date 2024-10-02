Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.04

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.04 and last traded at $60.63, with a volume of 2385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 604.0% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Alliant Energy by 200.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,877,000 after buying an additional 144,077 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,199,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

