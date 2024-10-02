JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $50.74

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.74 and last traded at $50.74, with a volume of 3718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $93,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,790,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,273 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,382,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,028,000 after buying an additional 1,235,482 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.