Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.77

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.77 and last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 18400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Klaviyo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Klaviyo Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.23.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Klaviyo had a negative net margin of 42.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Klaviyo

In other Klaviyo news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $4,140,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Allen Chaves sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $4,140,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 242,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $7,709,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 843,363 shares of company stock worth $26,583,602 in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Klaviyo

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

