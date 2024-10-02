Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.72

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 3121804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.20.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $380.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.24 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMM. Tobam bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Full Truck Alliance by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

