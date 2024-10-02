PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.51

Shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.51 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 250.0% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

