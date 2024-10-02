Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 299,775 Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Free Report) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 299,775 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,820.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 298.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 378.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

MT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised ArcelorMittal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of MT stock opened at $26.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. ArcelorMittal S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

