Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 16,700 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 43.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,161 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,645,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.4% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth about $303,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $982,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $982,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,795,112.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $248,640.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,283.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,411 shares of company stock worth $3,858,915. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PATK stock opened at $144.32 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $147.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.06 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

