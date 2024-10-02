Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 34,200 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) by 29.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,192 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRC opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

