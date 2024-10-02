Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.73% of Landsea Homes worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $22,136,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landsea Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 118,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landsea Homes by 82.3% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 482,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after buying an additional 217,767 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $446.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Landsea Homes ( NASDAQ:LSEA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $431.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.20 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat sold 60,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $724,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 272,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,291,307.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSEA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Landsea Homes from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

