Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gambling.com Group were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gambling.com Group by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 134,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GAMB. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ GAMB opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.97 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.86. Gambling.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 22.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

