Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.26% of Taboola.com worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Taboola.com by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Taboola.com by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TBLA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $3.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $927.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Taboola.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at $635,930.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

