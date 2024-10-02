The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 185.2% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 261.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bunge Global Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $97.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $86.10 and a 12-month high of $114.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
Bunge Global Company Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
