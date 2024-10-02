Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 998.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,525,000 after buying an additional 99,441 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 527.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 163,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.83.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $295.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $296.83. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

