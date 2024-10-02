Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,362 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,439 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 259,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,273,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 272,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $71.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day moving average of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

BK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

