Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 984 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 102.1% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

PSX stock opened at $132.99 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $151.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.