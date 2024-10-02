Mackenzie Financial Corp Increases Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $103.77 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.13.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

