Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.02 Million Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,694.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,694.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.81. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

