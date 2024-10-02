Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $111,255,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 937,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,052,000 after purchasing an additional 420,311 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,283,000 after purchasing an additional 75,955 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.4 %

LAMR stock opened at $131.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $77.21 and a fifty-two week high of $137.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.18 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LAMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

