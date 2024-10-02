Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $379.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.17 and a 52-week high of $574.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $368.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.34.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $552.00 to $448.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $507.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

