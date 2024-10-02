Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,489 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Insperity by 164.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Insperity

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NSP stock opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.78 and a 1 year high of $119.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Insperity

Insperity Profile

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.