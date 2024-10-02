Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its position in Xylem by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,436,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,527,000 after buying an additional 25,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its position in Xylem by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,876,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,526,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,665,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,364,000 after buying an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.54.

Shares of XYL opened at $134.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $146.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

