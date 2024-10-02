Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STIP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $101.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.65. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $101.52.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.