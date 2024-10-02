Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $5.51 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 689.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of 3M stock opened at $137.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

