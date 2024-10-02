Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,038 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Teradata worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 107.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.74. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 114.57%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teradata news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

