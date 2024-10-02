Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,949 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. INCA Investments LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 17.4% during the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 389,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 57,709 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 0.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 78.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OMAB. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $90.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.36% and a net margin of 35.08%. The company had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

