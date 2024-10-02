Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 5,059 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $174.14 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $174.92. The company has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.55.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.