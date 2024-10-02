NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lifted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 911.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,169,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,669,679 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.0% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NVIDIA worth $1,874,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.7 %

NVDA opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $2.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,197,403 shares of company stock valued at $501,955,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

