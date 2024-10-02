Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.76.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $237.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.39 and a 200 day moving average of $203.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

