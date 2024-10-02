Salomon & Ludwin LLC Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.5% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $778,000. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Apple by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 61,641 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 66,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,712,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 145,346 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,983,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

