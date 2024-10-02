Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Harbor Island Capital LLC

Harbor Island Capital LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,688 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 8.9% of Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbor Island Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $1,713,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,511 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $38,406,000. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,636 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,782,000. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Apple

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.