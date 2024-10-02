Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $680.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $650.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $653.72.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $612.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $608.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.32. The company has a market cap of $234.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $1,078,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,573,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.