Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $226.21 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $237.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.76.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,542,136.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,884 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,887. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

