Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.84.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 103,501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 565,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

