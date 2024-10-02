Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AA. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alcoa from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley Financial reissued a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of AA opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -10.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

