Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SLNO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -1.46. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.30 and a 12-month high of $55.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $313,478.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,815,793.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James H. Mackaness sold 6,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $313,478.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,793.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivo Opportunity, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $24,365,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,816,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,185,149.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 738,623 shares of company stock valued at $35,555,839. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,325,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 4,071,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,123,000 after buying an additional 1,213,758 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 107.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,550,000 after buying an additional 840,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,778,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after acquiring an additional 671,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

