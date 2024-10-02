Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSX. Barclays lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.10.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $84.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $570,511.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

