EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EchoStar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on EchoStar from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EchoStar from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

SATS opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.70. EchoStar has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SATS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 694.8% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EchoStar by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

