Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Downgraded by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright cut shares of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STTK. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Shattuck Labs Stock Performance

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.72. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 68.65% and a negative net margin of 2,067.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Shattuck Labs by 83.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

